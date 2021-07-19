16-Year-Old River Valley High School Student Arrested In Suspected Murder Of 13-Year-Old

A tragic incident today at River Valley High School (RVHS) shocked Singaporeans on Monday afternoon (19 Jul).

Police said they’d arrested a 16-year-old Secondary 4 student for his involvement in the death of a 13-year-old Secondary 1 student.

The teenagers are not known to each other.

The teen will be charged with murder tomorrow (20 Jul).

13-year-old found motionless on toilet floor with multiple wounds

The incident happened on Monday (19 Jul) morning at 11.40am, police said in a statement reported by Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Police had received a call this morning from 6 Boon Lay Avenue, where RVHS is located.

When officers arrived, they found the 13-year-old lying motionless on a toilet floor with multiple wounds.

A paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

While an axe was found near the scene, it is unknown whether it was the murder weapon. Police have seized the axe as a case exhibit.

According to CNA, police said that preliminary investigations revealed the 2 male teenagers are not known to each other.

Investigations continue into the motive for the assault.

16-year-old to be charged for murder on 20 Jul

The 16-year-old River Valley High student will be charged with murder in court on Tuesday (20 Jul). However, the police are intending to bring him for a psychiatric assessment.

The police news release also mentioned they would “conduct a thorough investigation and the full facts will be established in court.”

In the meantime, police urge all members of the public to not speculate on the case to respect the families involved in this incident.

Chan Chun Sing says students can talk to adults if they need help

Education Minister Chan Chung Sing made a statement on Facebook at around 4.25pm on the same day of the incident.

“We are all shocked to receive news of the tragic incident at River Valley High School this morning. Our thoughts are with the families of the students concerned,” he said.

He promises support for students during this time.

MOE working closely with police for River Valley High case

Mr Chan also said that the Ministry of Education (MOE) are working closely with police to investigate the murder case.

The ministry will also work with all the parents, students, and staff to ensure that they get the necessary support.

The school’s safety has to be ensured to allow all students “to grow up and learn together in a trusted environment.”

Reach out if you require support during this difficult time

We cannot imagine the effect this chilling murder must have on the students at RVHS, being this close to the scene.

Mr Chan has promised support for any affected students. Do reach out to an adult, teacher, or counsellor if you need to talk to someone.

For those who prefer to talk to a professional, you may reach out to the National Care Hotline at 1800-202-6868.

MS News offer our condolences to the deceased’s family and may he rest in peace.

Do refrain from speculation on the case or spreading unverified claims as a mark of respect to those involved.

