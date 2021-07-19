2 River Valley High School Students Allegedly Involved In Quarrel Before Knife Attack

A River Valley High School (RVHS) student is allegedly in critical condition on Monday (19 Jul).

According to The Straits Times, the police were alerted to the incident on campus. Several police vehicles and an ambulance could be spotted in the school compound.

Lianhe Zaobao reports that 2 students were believed to have been involved in a quarrel before the assault, resulting in one of them sustaining injuries.

The victim’s fate is unknown at the moment. While Lianhe Zaobao reports that the student is critically injured, The Straits Times states that the student has passed away.

