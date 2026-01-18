Agitated woman in Taiwan brandishes box cutter on bus, arrested & placed under medical supervision

Police make quick arrest after woman wields box cutter on Taipei bus

On Friday (16 Jan) morning, bus passengers in Taiwan were left in a state of panic when a woman brandished a box cutter abroad and attempted to attack the driver.

The incident occurred on a service 682 bus travelling along Zhongyang North Road, near the Fuxinggang MRT Station.

Eventually, the offender was detained and placed under medical supervision, reported ETtoday.

Authorities received report of knife-wielding woman on bus

According to the Beitou Police Precinct, they received an emergency call at 8.07am reporting a suspected knife-wielding individual on board a service 682 bus near No. 367, Section 2, Zhongyang North Road.

Officers from the Chang’an Police Station were immediately dispatched to handle the situation.

Upon arrival, police found the bus driver had restrained the woman, who was in a distressed mental state and causing a commotion on the bus while wielding a box cutter.

Woman tried to attack driver with box cutter

The bus driver explained that the woman, later identified as 30-year-old Wu (surname transliterated from Mandarin), had boarded the bus claiming she had lost her wallet and asked to be driven to a police station.

Moments later, she pulled out the cutter and attempted to attack him.

With lightning speed, the driver grabbed her arms and pinned her down, preventing the conflict from escalating.

Attacker arrested & sent to hospital

Despite her fierce resistance, officers were able to subdue her, handcuffed her, and removed her from the bus.

She was then escorted to the hospital for mandatory treatment.

The Beitou Police Precinct confirmed that the case will be referred to the Shilin District Prosecutors Office, where the woman will face charges of criminal intimidation under the Penal Code.

Also read: Woman pulls out knife on packed bus in Thailand, driver seizes weapon & drags her off vehicle



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Taisounds.