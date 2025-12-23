Woman pulls out knife on packed bus in Thailand, driver seizes weapon & drags her off vehicle

Passenger takes out knife on crowded bus in Bangkok, causing panic among other commuters

Passengers on a crowded bus in Bangkok were thrown into panic after a female commuter suddenly pulled out a knife during an argument, prompting swift action from the bus crew.

Thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of the bus driver and conductor, the woman was restrained and removed from the bus without anyone being injured.

Knife pulled out during argument on crowded bus

In a one-minute TikTok video that has since gone viral, a woman carrying a tote bag was seen confronting a female bus conductor.

Moments later, the woman reached into her tote bag and produced a knife, causing nearby passengers to immediately move away in fear.

The conductor tightly held onto the woman’s arm to prevent her from attacking, while the bus driver rushed over to assist.

The driver then dragged the woman off the bus and left her on the footpath, allowing the remaining passengers to continue their journey safely.

Witness suspects woman was under influence of drugs

According to Thai news outlet Khaosod, the witness who posted the TikTok video, Ms Kewalin (name transliterated from Thai), said the incident occurred on a Sukhumvit Line bus at the BTS Thonglor stop.

The 31-year-old recalled that the woman had been talking and swearing to herself when she boarded.

Trouble began when the bus jerked suddenly, causing the conductor to bump into her.

Angered, the woman allegedly shoved the conductor and hurled insults at her.

When the conductor told her to get off the bus, the woman continued pushing and shouting before pulling out the knife.

Ms Kewalin believed the woman may have been under the influence of drugs, adding that she was a familiar figure in the area.

She appealed to the woman’s family to seek proper rehabilitation for her.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Netizens praise bus crew’s bravery

Online reactions largely applauded the actions of the bus driver and conductor, praising them for keeping calm and protecting passengers.

One commenter said the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) should formally recognise the two staff members for risking their lives to ensure public safety.

However, some netizens suggested that the police should have been called to prevent the woman from posing further danger, especially with a knife still in her possession.

