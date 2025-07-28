Man trespasses into women-only train cabin in Malaysia, dares passengers to call police

Man sparks outrage after yelling at passengers in women-only train cabin

A man who trespassed into a women-only train cabin in Malaysia caused a dramatic commotion when he loudly argued with female passengers who confronted him, even daring them to call the police.

The incident was captured in a video shared on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on 27 July.

The clip shows the man shouting and arguing with multiple passengers, despite being told he was in a female-designated carriage.

Malaysia introduced women-only cabins in 2010 as a measure to protect women against sexual harassment.

Man trespassing tells women to shut up & get police

As fellow passengers tried to explain that he was in the wrong cabin, the man repeatedly shouted over them, telling them to “shut up” and even daring them to call the police.

He tried to justify his presence by saying he had young children in the cabin and accused the women of being “unreasonable”.

At one point, a female passenger calmly directed him to move just beyond the line between the two cabins, but the man continued shouting, calling her “ridiculous” before again demanding someone contact the authorities.

The video then cuts to a different moment where the man is seen arguing with another man, seemingly a train station official, who appears to be trying to de-escalate the situation.

Netizens criticise man’s behaviour

Many netizens were critical of the man’s outburst. Some pointed out that the situation could have been easily avoided if he had just followed the rules.

Others pointed out that the man’s behaviour was the reason why female coaches were necessary.

However, one commenter pointed out the impracticality of having such a cabin in Singapore.

Also read: Drunk man allegedly harasses female tourists on S’pore public bus, tries to grab steering wheel



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook.