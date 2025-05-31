Drunk man allegedly harasses female tourists on S’pore public bus, tries to grab steering wheel

Man allegedly shouts at tourists on public bus, tries to snatch their phones

A female tourist from China said she and her friend were harassed by a drunk man on a public bus in Singapore.

He shouted at them during the journey and even tried to grab the driver’s steering wheel, she told Shin Min Daily News.

Tourists move seats when man behaves abnormally on bus

The woman named Xiao Xie (transliterated from Mandarin) said the incident took place on 21 May, when she and her friend were returning to their hotel in Geylang.

When they took bus service 980, a man was sitting in the last row but they did not pay attention to him at first.

However, when they noticed that he was behaving “abnormally” — speaking to himself at a loud volume — they decided to move seats.

Man started shouting, allegedly tries to grab steering wheel

Xiao Xie believed that the man, who was carrying a large bag containing beer, noticed that they had moved seats.

He got up and began staggering around the bus, shouting and even flashing the middle finger at them, she claimed.

Apparently, having missed his stop, he started arguing with the bus driver and even allegedly tried to grab his steering wheel, she said.

Frightened as there were not many passengers on the bus, the two women remained silent.

But the man got more aggressive and tried to snatch their phones, Xiao Xie added.

He also allegedly said in English: “People from China should not come to Singapore.”

Tourists board another bus to get away from man

When the bus stopped at Lorong 1 Geylang Bus Terminal, all of them got off the bus.

Xiao Xie and her friend wanted to wait till the man walked away, but he turned back towards them.

Alarmed, the women boarded another bus and implored the driver to shut the door to prevent him from coming in.

The driver did so without question, shutting him outside.

They explained what had happened to the driver, who called a colleague to assist.

Eventually, a bus interchange staff came and escorted the man away. Xiao Xie also called the police.

Man assisting police investigations

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at Lorong 1 Geylang Bus Terminal at 4.55pm on 21 May.

A 52-year-old man is assisting with investigations into a case of intentional harassment, it added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Tourist still has good impression of S’pore

Despite the negative experience, Xiao Xie told Shin Min that it would not tarnish her good impression of Singapore.

They came here to watch the Lady Gaga concert, and found the country “beautiful” and “worth visiting”.

She understood that the man’s behaviour was a personal problem, and there are many good people in Singapore, she said.

