Man Allegedly Watches Porn & Harasses Couple On Bus In Geylang, Arrested For Public Nuisance

Police Arrest 65-Year-Old Uncle For Public Nuisance, He Allegedly Watched Porn On Bus

Police recently arrested a 65-year-old man for public nuisance after he allegedly watched porn on a bus and harassed a couple.

The conflict led the bus captain to stop the vehicle and call the police.

The bus was reportedly parked for over three hours on Saturday night (2 Sep) while police conducted investigations.

Bus captain makes emergency stop in Geylang after uncle allegedly watches porn on bus

The incident reportedly took place at around 11pm on Saturday (2 Sep) along Geylang Road.

Mr Dou, an employee at a nearby mobile phone shop, told Shin Min Daily News that he was at the store when a double-decker bus parked at the bus stop.

He then saw police officers arriving at the scene and the bus captain standing outside the bus making a call.

From what the employee learned, an elderly man in his 60s had allegedly been watching pornography on the bus.

He also allegedly harassed a couple, resulting in a conflict between the two parties.

The couple later told the bus driver that the uncle had been watching pornography on the bus.

Upon hearing this, the bus driver immediately made an emergency stop and called the police.

Mr Dou said he saw the uncle sitting inside the bus while police officers questioned him.

Meanwhile, the couple stood outside the bus and was talking to another police officer, Mr Dou recalled.

As police conducted investigations into the matter, the other passengers had to alight from the bus and seek alternative transport arrangements.

“The bus was parked there for more than three hours,” Mr Dou recalled. “The bus was still there after the stall closed. We’re not sure what happened after we left.”

Police arrest 65-year-old man for public nuisance

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that a 65-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance.

Mr Dou added that while the police were investigating, the bus captain came into his store to ask to borrow a pin for ejecting SIM cards from phones.

Thus, it’s likely that the police wanted to use the pin to extract the memory card from the uncle’s phone for further investigation.

