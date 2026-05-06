3-room flat in Geylang sold for S$872K, becomes most expensive of its kind in estate

Flat beats previous most expensive resale unit in Geylang by S$22,000

A three-room HDB flat in Geylang has been sold for S$872,000, potentially setting a new benchmark for such units in the estate.

The unit is part of MacPherson Spring, a 750-unit Build-To-Order (BTO) development along Circuit Road with four blocks of up to 19 floors each.

Flat has over 93 years’ lease left

The flat’s seller Lyn Feng, who is also a real estate agent, told MS News that its Option to Purchase was exercised last month.

The transaction is currently in the process of resale submission.

With a floor area of 68 square metres (sqm), or about 732 square feet (sq ft), its resale price works out to approximately S$1,191 per sq ft (psf).

The flat also has a remaining lease of about 93 years and two months, making it attractive for buyers seeking a longer-term home.

Selling price surpassed previous transactions in the area

Ms Feng said previous transactions for similar three-room units in the area reached S$850,000 in April.

According to HDB resale flat records, another unit in Block 82A Circuit Road was sold for that amount last month.

Based on available data from HDB, the transaction appears to be among the highest recorded for such flats in the estate, pending full confirmation.

The selling price of Ms Fang’s flat has now beaten this amount by S$22,000.

This suggests that the latest deal has surpassed recent benchmarks, potentially making it the most expensive three-room flat in Geylang to date.

High-floor unit with rare unblocked views

According to Ms Feng, the unit stands out due to its position on a high floor and rare unblocked views.

She described such views as a “luxury” in Singapore’s dense urban landscape, saying:

Unblocked views from your own home are a therapeutic, mood-adjusting factor that goes beyond what can be measured in monetary terms.

The unit also enjoys consistent cross-ventilation without the harsh afternoon sun — factors that appealed strongly to potential buyers.

In addition, the flat was renovated in a minimalist style, allowing buyers to move in without incurring additional renovation costs.

“Many buyers shared that they could move in directly, effectively financing renovation through their mortgage rather than paying in cash upfront,” she added.

Well-connected location with 3 MRT lines

Another draw of the flat is its location — the development sits just above MacPherson MRT station, which serves both the Circle Line and Downtown Line.

Residents are also one stop away from Paya Lebar MRT station, an interchange with the East-West Line.

The area also offers a mix of amenities, such as several clinics and a supermarket, as well as malls such as Paya Lebar Quarter and SingPost Centre.

“You can settle every daily necessity without even crossing a major road,” Ms Feng said.

Seller prioritised location instead of square footage

Ms Feng, who is the founder of Lyn & Co Realty, shared with MS News that with her knowledge of the market, she is aware that such a price is “not a stroke of luck”.

“It is an indication of its perceived future potential, which we had foreseen more than 10 years ago when we made the purchase,” she explained.

She highlighted that while others were focused on square footage, she prioritised the location, adding:

The time saved in commuting was really important to us as working professionals, which many buyers today would agree with us.

Perhaps that’s why the buyer paid a cash-over-valuation (COV) sum of S$52,000.

Rising demand for well-located smaller flats

The transaction highlights a broader trend of rising demand for well-located smaller flats, Ms Feng said.

“Three-room flats in good locations should not just be viewed as small units — they are essentially entry tickets into high-growth precincts,” Ms Feng said.

She added that such units are increasingly attracting buyers in three main groups:

Dual-income couples without children

Single professionals seeking proximity to work

Retirees looking for convenience over space

According to her, lifestyle considerations and a good location are becoming just as important as floor area, with the market currently demanding both “lifestyle efficiency and long-term infrastructure”.

“To small families and singles whose priority is not floor areas, the chance of living with unblocked views is more psychologically and emotionally appealing than simply getting more space,” Ms Feng maintained.

“Buying a home today is about cost-per-lifestyle. In land-scarce Singapore, a view that cannot be blocked by future developments is the ultimate asset.”

Also Read: 4-room Bidadari flat sold for S$1.368M, becomes most expensive of its kind in its estate

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.