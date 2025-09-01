SBS Transit bus captain praised for going the extra mile to help wheelchair user

SBS Transit bus captain praised for going the extra mile for passengers

If you’ve ever hopped on Service 18, chances are you’ve been greeted by the warm smile of Sethu A/L Atputhesamy, a 34-year-old bus captain who has become a familiar and friendly face to commuters.

Known for making every ride feel safe and welcoming, he goes beyond simply driving from stop to stop.

Driving through Singapore’s busy streets day after day, Sethu “pours his heart into every journey, always going the extra mile to make passengers feel welcome, comfortable, and most importantly, safe”, according to a heart-warming Facebook post by SBS Transit on Saturday (30 Aug).

“I treat everyone like family and say hello to them,” he shared with a grin. “When my passengers are happy, I’m happy too!”

Retiree thanks bus captain

That simple philosophy has left a lasting impression, especially on those who need a little extra assistance.

One memorable encounter involved Mr Pua, a 66-year-old retiree and wheelchair user.

During a recent journey, Sethu not only deployed the wheelchair ramp but also ensured Mr Pua’s wheelchair was properly secured against the backrest with the brakes locked.

When it was time to alight, he carefully guided Mr Pua down the ramp, waiting until he was safely on his way before driving off.

“Thank you for your outstanding service!” said Mr Pua, who shared his gratitude with SBS Transit.

Netizens applaud bus captain for his kindness

In an industry where timeliness and efficiency are often the focus, Sethu stands out by showing that a little kindness goes a long way.

Many Facebook users congratulated the bus captain, with one commenting that his dedication is an inspiration to all.

Another thanked him for loving what he does — driving a bus and caring for his passengers — while others praised his dedication and pride in his work.

Some also encouraged him to keep up the good work.

SBS Transit, too, highlighted Sethu’s efforts in their Facebook post, noting how he embodies their CARES culture of kindness, respect, and dedication, especially for passengers who need extra attention.

The post ended with a heartfelt message: “Thank you, Sethu, for making every journey a delight!” — a sentiment that surely couldn’t ring truer for many of his passengers.

