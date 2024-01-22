Bus & Lorry Involved In Accident On Kranji Road, 1 Passenger Injured

Bus & Lorry Involved In Kranji Road Accident, Glass Covers Seats & Floor

Last Friday (16 Jan), a public bus and a lorry were involved in an accident on Kranji Road.

A video has been circulating over social media, showing the aftermath of the collision.

One passenger was injured in the accident, SMRT said.

Video of bus & lorry accident in Kranji gets 230K views

On the video of the accident involving a bus and lorry in Kranji, which was posted on TikTok on Saturday (20 Jan), the poster captioned that it was a “bad day”.

It has already gained almost 230,000 views.

Taken from the back of a public bus, it showed many large pieces of glass on the seats and floor of the vehicle.

The windows of the bus were also shattered.

Outside, a large vehicle could be seen very close to the right side of the bus.

A few people remained in the bus, mostly standing at the front of the vehicle.

Accident took place on 19 Jan, says passenger

The passenger who posted the video, who declined to be named, told MS News that the accident took place at 4.15pm last Friday (19 Jan).

He was on bus 925 at the time, which travels between Woodlands and Choa Chu Kang interchanges.

When a lorry hit the bus, the six or seven passengers on board all screamed, he added.

1 passenger injured by glass

When netizens professed concern, the poster said he was alright.

However, he had come into contact with some of the glass, he added.

Unfortunately, an old man was injured by glass as he was sitting at the corner of the bus, close to the part where it was hit, he said.

The police were called, but he switched to another bus and left the scene, the passenger added.

Lorry skidded & collided with bus in Kranji: SMRT

In response to queries from MS News, Mr Vincent Gay, Deputy Managing Director of SMRT Buses, said bus service 925 was travelling along Kranji Road junction at about 4pm on 19 Jan.

After it had come to a gradual stop at the traffic light, the lorry behind skidded. It collided with the rear of the bus, he added.

The crash caused a bus window panel to shatter, injuring a male commuter’s right palm.

The bus captain offered him medical assistance, but he declined, Mr Gay said, adding:

The remaining commuters were safely transferred onto another bus to continue their journeys.

