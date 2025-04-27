Young girl shaken after getting trapped inside GetGo car, parents call SCDF to pry door open

Young girl gets trapped inside GetGo car for over 20 minutes after door locks itself

A terrifying incident recently unfolded when a young girl was trapped inside a GetGo rental car for over 20 minutes, leaving her family distraught and scrambling for help.

GetGo confirmed to MS News that the incident occurred around 11pm on 25 April, at a loading bay in Woodlands.

Girl gets locked inside GetGo car after mother unlocks vehicle

The family, including their young son and daughter, was preparing to head home using a GetGo car.

The mother unlocked the vehicle via the GetGo app, allowing her daughter to climb into the rear seats first.

However, when the mother tried to open the driver’s side door, she found that it had locked itself again.

As such, the family attempted to unlock it with the app, only to get an error message instead, leaving their daughter trapped inside.

“My daughter was already crying,” the woman claimed in an online post.

She spent 20 minutes communicating with GetGo’s customer service while calming her daughter down.

SCDF opens door & rescues girl

GetGo’s staff also attempted to unlock the car doors from their end to no avail.

In a video, the woman added that her daughter tried to press the unlock button from inside the car, yet nothing worked.

“I’m distressed, as a parent, how would you feel? Your five-year-old daughter is inside a car and you can’t even get her out,” she said, getting audibly emotional.

The woman added that she would have to wait for another 45 minutes for GetGo to send someone to help.

Unable to leave her daughter inside for so long, she called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for assistance. The footage showed the sirens from emergency vehicles nearby.

In a second video, SCDF personnel successfully got the driver’s side door open and rescued the young girl.

She hugged her family tightly, shaken but seemingly okay.

According to the woman, the SCDF personnel found that the door catch was broken, resulting in the car locking itself.

She added that GetGo said they still had to pay for the damages to the car caused by the SCDF getting the door open.

GetGo says family not liable for damages

A GetGo spokesperson clarified to MS News that the affected family would not be liable for any damages to the vehicle.

“We have reached out and spoken with our user to offer our support and to clarify that the well-being of her and her family is our priority.”

GetGo described the incident as the first of its kind they had encountered and are currently thoroughly investigating.

“We recognise that this must have been a stressful experience for our user and acknowledge that we could have responded faster.”

The company promised to review their internal escalation process to improve future response turnaround time.

MS News has also reached out to the affected woman, the police, and SCDF for more information.

Also read: SCDF rescues 2 people trapped in their cars after late-night Jurong East collision

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.