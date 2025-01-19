SCDF rescues 2 people trapped in their cars after late-night Jurong East collision

SCDF rescues 2 trapped in cars in late-night Jurong East crash

Two individuals were rescued after being trapped in their cars following an accident involving two vehicles in Jurong East on Friday (17 Jan) night.

Footage circulating on social media showed two cars in the middle of the road near a traffic junction.

A 57-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations.

SCDF rescues 2 people trapped after collision

A video posted on the Singapore Roads Accidents.com Facebook page depicted the collision’s aftermath.

The video shows emergency vehicles and personnel at the scene of the accident. A black and white car sits in the middle of the road, surrounded by many Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel gathered around the black vehicle.

Many onlookers watch from the side as SCDF personnel attempt to free the people in the cars.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the police said they received an alert about the accident at around 10.35pm on Friday (17 Jan).

The accident happened along Toh Guan Road towards the junction of Jurong East Avenue 1 and Jurong East Central.

SCDF said they rescued two people trapped in the cars.

A 45-year-old driver, along with her two male passengers, aged 45 and 41, and a 37-year-old female passenger from the other vehicle, were transported conscious to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Netizens react to collision

One netizen explained why SCDF personnel were deployed to free the trapped individuals.

Another commenter felt that the “new traffic system” may be at fault here, causing confusion among drivers.

Another person reminded drivers to always drive carefully and “give way” even when they have the right of way to avoid accidents.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Roads Accidents.com on Facebook.