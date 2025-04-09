Teen out on bail for crashing e-bike into pedestrians steals Porsche & 3 other cars for joyrides in S’pore

Teen out on bail for e-bike crash steals four cars including Porsche for joyride

A teenager in Singapore who was already out on bail for a reckless e-bike crash that left two pedestrians injured went on to steal not one — but four cars, including a Porsche, for joyrides.

The 19-year-old, who was only 17 when he committed some of the offences, pleaded guilty to multiple charges on 8 April, including theft, housebreaking, and causing grievous hurt through negligence, The Straits Times reports.

His identity is protected due to his age at the time of the offences.

Teen injured 2 pedestrians with e-bike

The teen’s long list of offences began in March 2023, when he recklessly rode an e-bike in Sengkang and collided into two pedestrians, causing fractures.

A few months later, on 26 July 2023, he scaled a fence along Sims Avenue, broke into a shop, and stole a radio-controlled toy car worth around S$3,000.

He later brought the toy car to Geylang, where he played with it in the middle of the road.

While scrolling through Instagram later, he discovered that the shop owner had shared CCTV footage revealing the culprit’s image.

Returns stolen toy car the following day

Fearing identification, he returned to the shop the following day at around 3.30am and left the toy car outside, along with a handwritten note apologising and asking the owner to settle the matter “privately”.

“(The teenager) also left a contact number, but had intentionally changed the last two digits so that the shop owner would not be able to actually call him,” Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicole Teo stated.

When the owner retrieved the toy car, he discovered it had been damaged, with repair costs totalling around S$960.

Steals four cars while out on bail

Despite already being under investigation, the teen committed even more offences in July 2024, this time stealing four vehicles — including two Hondas, a BMW, and a Porsche — from Kim Chuan Drive.

He found the cars unlocked, with the keys inside, and took them for joyrides — despite having no driving licence. In fact, he even picked up a friend and gave them a lift home twice.

Three of the cars were later returned to Kim Chuan Drive, while the Porsche was abandoned in Defu Lane after it failed to restart.

On 8 Apr, the court requested reports to evaluate the teenager’s suitability for probation and reformative training.

The court sentences young offenders to reformative training, confining them to a centre where they follow a strict routine, which may include foot drills and counselling.

The court will sentence him in May.

Featured image adapted from Milan Markovic on Canva & G-FORCE Bikes from pexels on Canva for illustration purposes only.