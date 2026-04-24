AMK resident says neighbour blows incense smoke into flat & shouts racist remarks, town council aware

Ang Mo Kio resident upset after downstairs neighbour ‘deliberately’ blows incense smoke into home

An Ang Mo Kio resident has raised concerns over a neighbour who allegedly directs incense smoke into their flat, saying the issue has persisted for years despite multiple complaints to authorities.

In an anonymous tip-off to MS News, the resident shared that the situation began in 2023.

The neighbour, who lives directly below their unit at Block 436 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, is said to burn excessive amounts of incense and use a fan to blow the smoke upwards into the complainant’s home.

According to the resident, the “volume and frequency” of the smoke have caused “significant discomfort” to their family.

They added that the smoke has forced them to keep their windows shut, leading to poor ventilation and affecting their health.

Neighbour allegedly shouts and causes late-night disturbances

Beyond the smoke, the resident claimed the neighbour frequently shouts loudly, sometimes using negative and racially offensive remarks.

There have also been repeated incidents of intentional banging noises during late-night and early-morning hours, which they said have disturbed not just their household but surrounding neighbours as well.

In a video shared with MS News, the neighbour can be heard speaking loudly and gesturing at the person recording.

The resident described the situation as both a public nuisance and a potential safety concern, citing possible fire hazards due to the frequent burning of incense.

It’s affecting the safety, well-being, and peace of my family and the community.

Multiple complaints made, but issue persists

The resident said they have made multiple attempts to resolve the issue, including lodging reports with the Housing & Development Board (HDB), the police, and via the OneService App.

They also shared that they had tried mediation and escalated the matter to the State Courts, but claimed there has been no resolution so far.

“I think volunteers were sent to speak with her, but there’s been no improvement to date,” the resident said, adding that they had also approached their Member of Parliament (MP) for help.

According to a joint statement by the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of National Development, neighbour disputes in Singapore are generally addressed through dialogue and mediation.

The authorities noted that such disputes are best resolved through “amicable channels”, which allows both parties to work towards mutually acceptable solutions.

Town council aware of case, advises mediation

In response to MS News’ queries, the Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) said it is aware of the situation.

“Our Property Management Team has been proactively offering their support to HDB by providing new feedback and information,” a spokesperson said, adding that they have also assisted HDB officers during site visits to the block.

Residents experiencing noise disturbances between 10.30pm and 7am can contact the police for assistance, the spokesperson added.

For unresolved disputes, residents are encouraged to seek help from the Community Mediation Centre (CMC), which provides neutral mediation services.

If issues persist, they may consider escalating the matter to the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRT).

“We hope residents will be considerate and resolve differences between themselves in an amicable and kind manner,” the spokesperson said.

MS News has also reached out to the Municipal Services Office for comment.

Also read: Man washes Marsiling HDB corridor 10 times a day to ‘exorcise’ evil spirits, neighbours complain of chemical smell & accident

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Featured image courtesy of MS News reader.