SGH doctor forges MCs to cover 2 missed workdays, suspended for 3 years

SGH doctor fabricates 2 MCs to cover absences, suspended for 3 years for ‘calculated’ dishonesty

A doctor from Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has been suspended for three years after forging two Medical Certificates (MCs) to cover her absences from work.

The disciplinary decision was made public by the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) on Tuesday (9 Sept).

According to the SMC, Dr Cherida Yong Chun Yin was absent from work on 1 July 2022 and 12 September 2022 without valid medical reasons.

To justify her absences, she submitted falsified MCs bearing the name and registration number of a doctor identified as “Dr F1”, falsely claiming they were issued by Clinic A.

Investigations confirmed that she had never visited the clinic on either date, and the clinic had no knowledge of or authorisation for the certificates.

She had obtained Dr F1’s registration number from a previous legitimate MC to create the forgeries.

Deception uncovered during routine checks

SGH discovered the falsifications during administrative checks.

When initially confronted, Dr Yong denied the allegations but later admitted to creating the MCs.

She cited personal stress as a factor, though the SMC confirmed that no psychiatric illness or mental health condition had impaired her judgement.

Dr Yong faced two charges under the Medical Registration Act for conduct bringing “disrepute” to the medical profession.

The SMC sought the maximum suspension of 36 months, describing her actions as “deliberate and calculated acts of dishonesty”.

Her defence noted that she pleaded guilty early, showing remorse, and argued that the misconduct stemmed from a moment of weakness rather than financial gain or career advancement.

Tribunal finds misconduct was calculated & premeditated

The Disciplinary Tribunal found her actions to be deliberate, premeditated, and repeated, noting that the fabricated MCs were submitted months apart.

It rejected emotional stress as a justification and highlighted that Dr Yong did not voluntarily disclose the deception.

Due to the severity of her breach of professional integrity, Dr Yong was suspended from medical practice for 36 months, effective 3 Sept 2025.

She is also required to cover all costs related to the proceedings.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from Rutchapong Moolvai on Canva, for illustration purposes only.