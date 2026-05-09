What’s the Hantavirus & why have 2 S’poreans been quarantined in connection to it?

MS Explains: The Hantavirus situation

At least three people onboard an Atlantic cruise have died because of a hantavirus infection. Now, it has been reported that three more people are exhibiting symptoms.

With at least five confirmed infections, authorities across the globe are now rushing to trace the infection and contain it. At least two Singaporean residents who had been on the cruise ship have also been isolated and tested.

Although the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) have said that the risk to the general public is “currently low”, many may still want more information about the virus as a precaution and for their peace of mind.

Here’s all that you need to know about the Hantavirus and the current situation.

What is the hantavirus?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the hantavirus is a group of zoonotic (transferrable from animals to humans, and vice versa) viruses that naturally infect rodents.

It can occasionally get transmitted from rodents to humans, where it will cause severe illness and often death.

Transmission occurs from contact with contaminated urine, droppings, or saliva of infected rodents. The virus may also be transmitted through contaminated dust and rodent bites.

Symptoms of infection, and how deadly it can be, vary from region to region.

In the Americas, the virus attacks the lungs and heart which leads to hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS).

Early symptoms include fever and chills, while later symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, and accumulation of fluid in the lungs. This version has a fatality rate of up to 50%.

The Andes virus, which is part of this family and is the specific one causing the outbreak, is transmissible from human to human. This species is found in South America, primarily in Argentina and Chile.

In Europe and Asia, the virus affects the kidney and blood vessels. Haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) will cause fever early on with later symptoms being as severe as kidney failure. Human-to-human transmissions have not been documented thus far in this part of the world.

Preventative measures and treatment

Currently, there are no specific treatments for hantavirus. Treatment is focused on supportive care.

Preventing infection is primarily done through reducing contact with rodents.

This can be done by keeping spaces clean, ensuring that there are no openings for rodents to enter buildings, and safely securing stored food.

It is also advised to use safe cleaning practices for areas known to have rodents.

In particular, avoid dry cleaning and sweeping as breathing in contaminated dust may lead to infection.

Additionally, proper hand hygiene also helps avoid infection.

What authorities are saying and the current situation in Singapore

Currently, there are only two Singaporeans linked to the initial outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship that was travelling from Argentina.

The 65-year-old Singapore permanent resident and 67-year-old Singaporean were on board the cruise when it left the port of Ushuaia on 1 April.

They disembarked the ship on 24 April at Saint Helena Island, and were on the same flight to Johannesburg, South Africa, as the passenger who was ill and later died.

Both men have tested negative for the hantavirus but remain under quarantine. They will be tested again before being released.

Following that, they will remain under phone surveillance until 45 days after initial exposure, which is the maximum incubation period for hantavirus.

If they test positive, they will immediately begin treatment at a hospital and contact tracing will commence with their close contacts being placed in quarantine.

Public should remain calm

Meanwhile, three individuals were evacuated from the cruise ship on 6 May. Two tested positive for hantavirus. The third did not display symptoms but was in close contact with one passenger who passed away.

The rest of the individuals on the ship currently do not display any symptoms as it is headed towards the Canary Islands. The Spanish Health Ministry said the ship’s arrival will not pose a threat to the public.

Meanwhile, an air stewardess for a Dutch airline, who had briefly been in contact with one of the people who died to the hantavirus, is now experiencing similar but mild symptoms. She is currently being quarantined in a hospital in the Netherlands and is being tested for the hantavirus.

A WHO expert called the hantavirus a serious infectious disease, but that it was “not the next COVID”.

“Most people will never be exposed to this,” she said.

Health experts in Singapore reassured the public that they should not be overly concerned about an outbreak on the island.

They noted that unlike respiratory viruses such as influenza or COVID-19, hantaviruses do not spread exponentially.

Human-to-human transmission also occurs by prolonged and close contact.

Also read: 2 S’pore residents isolated at NCID after being on hantavirus-affected cruise ship, risk to public ‘low’



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Featured image adapted from Oceanwide Expeditions and JonPauling on Canva. Right image is for illustration purposes only.