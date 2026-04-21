Lee Hsien Loong marks 14 years on social media with 14 unseen photos, new Telegram & WhatsApp stickers

SM Lee Hsien Loong marks 14-year social media anniversary with release of 14 unseen photos and sticker packs

Senior Minister (SM) Lee Hsien Loong has marked his 14th anniversary on social media with a special release of 14 never-before-seen photos.

In a Facebook post on 20 April, he shared that the images captured moments from his walks, work visits, and quiet breaks over the years.

As part of the celebration, he invited Singaporeans to take part in his “Guess Where?” series, challenging them to identify where each photo was taken.

He later revealed the answers in the caption of each photo at noon.

Mix of local and overseas snapshots

Among the Singapore shots are the “Flight of Swans” sculpture at Swan Lake in the Botanic Gardens, as well as a François’ langur spotted at Rainforest Wild Asia.

Revisiting older memories, he shared past shots, including a 2015 photo from the Hippop’Art exhibition at the Fullerton Precinct and Merlion Park.

He also shared some of his overseas shots.

These include a food stall in Gwangjang Market in Seoul, and a shot of the Eiffel Tower taken during the Bastille Day Military Parade in 2018.

SM Lee has become known in recent years for sharing his own photographs, being an avid photographer himself.

Believed to be a fan of wildlife, SM Lee’s photos feature nature, animals, and candid moments from daily life.

Sticker packs launched alongside photos

Alongside the photo drop, SM Lee also released updated Telegram and WhatsApp sticker packs.

He joked that the update came from the “youngest member” of his team, adding, “I hope you enjoy them.”

The stickers feature a range of expressive and “meme-worthy” images of SM Lee in a variety of poses and actions.

Some also include captions, with one titled “brb busy now”, showing SM Lee typing away on a typewriter.

Meanwhile, another shows SM Lee with arms crossed, and a slightly speechless look etched across his face.

Netizens impressed by SM Lee’s photography skills

The post quickly drew attention online, with many netizens praising SM Lee’s photography.

One netizen stated that she was “blown away” by the photos’ composition.

Some highlighted SM Lee’s “eye” for photography, while others cheered on his “curiosity and enthusiasm”.

Also read: ‘I used to like maths’: Lee Hsien Loong tells student his strongest subject at Teck Ghee awards ceremony, draws chuckles

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Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook and Facebook