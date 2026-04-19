‘I used to like maths’: Lee Hsien Loong tells student his strongest subject at Teck Ghee awards ceremony, draws chuckles

Cambridge Senior Wrangler Lee Hsien Loong tells student he likes maths at Teck Ghee awards ceremony

When asked by a curious student at an awards ceremony about his strongest subject, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that he used to “like maths” in one of the biggest understatements ever recorded in Singapore.

The Cambridge Senior Wrangler then told the young girl that maths is a “good subject” and hoped she enjoyed studying it.

Lee Hsien Loong became Senior Wrangler at Cambridge in 1973

On 18 April, Mr Lee attended the Teck Ghee CCC-CDC Education Merit Award Presentation Ceremony.

Other than a speech and presenting the awards, the former Prime Minister also took the time to speak with several students.

“Mr Lee, what was your strongest subject?” one girl asked.

“My strongest subject? I used to like maths,” he said, eliciting a few chuckles.

Before his entry into politics, Mr Lee studied abroad at Trinity College in the University of Cambridge.

In 1973, he became Senior Wrangler, the top-scoring student at the University’s infamously difficult Mathematical Tripos course.

His college tutor, Dr Denis Marrian, even called him the “brightest mathematician” he admitted into college.

Despite this, Mr Lee kept his answer simple, later telling the student:

“Do you like maths? It’s a good subject, hope you enjoy it.”

Reuniting with student whom he met as a baby

Beyond the exchange, Mr Lee spent time interacting with several students at the event.

Mr Lee chatted with a student about her doing international dance, as well as another who “couldn’t live without art”.

In a remarkable coincidence, one of the award-winning students had previously met Mr Lee — as a baby.

“You told them to always treasure your grandparents,” the boy’s father told Mr Lee, who affirmed what he said.

“Your parents have to go to work, your grandparents are the ones who are going to take care of you.”

Encourages students to focus on studies and friendships in uncertain times

At the ceremony, Mr Lee gave a speech to the students who had won awards.

He acknowledged the uncertain times, saying, “It is hard to tell exactly what is happening” regarding the Strait of Hormuz closures.

As such, he encouraged them to focus on their studies, friendships, and personal growth rather than being anxious about events outside of their control.

Support one another, learn from one another. Keep going, even when things are uncertain.

Also read: MP Goh Pei Ming jokes that ‘parents are always right’ after solving PSLE Maths question in Parliament

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Featured image adapted from PMO via @leehsienloong on Instagram and Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook.