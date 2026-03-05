MP Goh Pei Ming jokes that ‘parents are always right’ after solving PSLE Maths question in Parliament

Goh Pei Ming shares light-hearted moment after solving PSLE Maths question in Parliament

Member of Parliament (MP) Goh Pei Ming joked that “parents are always right” after having to solve a PSLE Maths question during a debate in Parliament.

The moment occurred during the Ministry of Education’s Committee of Supply (COS) debate on Tuesday (3 March), when Education Minister Desmond Lee handed out a Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) Maths question to MPs in the chamber.

MPs given PSLE Maths question during debate

According to Mr Lee, the exercise was meant to demonstrate that challenging PSLE questions are often structured in parts to guide students through the solution.

In a Facebook post shared on 4 March, Mr Lee said he and several colleagues had presented the Ministry of Education’s priorities and plans in Parliament.

He added that MPs had raised “thoughtful suggestions and proposals that reflect their genuine care to enable our children to thrive in the future”.

Mr Lee also thanked the Ministry of Education team for preparing materials for the debate and coordinating the session.

Goh Pei Ming jokes about learning Maths in Parliament

Following the debate, Mr Goh shared a light-hearted reflection on Facebook on 4 March.

“On Tuesday, I learnt something important in Parliament,” he wrote.

“Always listen in class. You think you’re coming for COS debate. Next thing you know, you’re doing a PSLE Maths question.”

The MP added that he often encourages his children to study Maths.

When his children question its potential usefulness, he said his usual reply is: “Because you never know when you need to depend on it.”

After the Parliament exercise, Minister of State for Social and Family Development joked that he now has a better response.

“Well… now I found a better answer: Useful for Parliament.”

He concluded the post with a playful remark, cheekily suggesting that the moral of this story is how “parents are always right”.

Other MPs also shared about the moment

Mr Goh was not the only local politician who posted about the PSLE Maths question on social media.

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Hui Ying shared a photo after the debate on 3 March, joking about being one of Mr Lee’s students during his teaching days.

“Teacher Minister Desmond Lee and Student Lee Hui Ying on our solutions for the 2022 PSLE math question Q14, after MOE COS in Parliament,” she wrote.

She added that the answer to the question was “32cm”, quipping that her “cortisol levels have come down now”.

This was in reference to the global TikTok trend of whether your teachers would induce high or low cortisol levels.

