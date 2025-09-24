From tiger mums to ‘mummy bears’: Goh Pei Ming calls for mindset shift in parenting

‘Mummy bears raise their cubs to be independent’: Goh Pei Ming calls for change in parenting mindset

Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming has called for parents to rethink how they measure success, for themselves and their children.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday (23 Sept), Mr Goh said the nation needs a mindset shift when preparing children for the future.

Instead of the strict ‘tiger parent’ approach, he suggested that parents should adopt a more nuturing ‘bear-ents’ mindset.

Goh Pei Ming urges Singaporeans to move away from ‘rigid definitions of success’

During the debate on the President’s Address on Tuesday (Sept 23), Mr Goh urged Singaporeans to channel their competitive spirit more “positively”, moving beyond areas like grades, salaries, and job titles.

Rather than focusing on “rigid definitions of success”, Mr Goh urged Singaporeans to strive for “self-improvement”.

Extending the idea to parenting, Mr Goh advocated shifting away from the “tiger mum” style and towards a more nuturing “mummy bear” approach.

Hopes ‘bear-rents’ will adopt more nurturing parenting style

He explained that while tiger parents push for perfection and achievements, mummy bears nurture. They allow cubs to stumble so they become resilient, yet they defend their young fiercely when danger looms.

“Mummy bears are nurturing and warm and very cuddly too,” he said. “Mummy bears raise their cubs to be independent, to be able to survive, to hunt, and to be able to explore on their own.”

Mr Goh clarified that the metaphor is not just about mothers. Fathers are included, too. With a playful twist, he coined a new term: “bear-rents”:

This is the mindset change that we need, from tiger parents to bear parents. Or, if I may call, “bear-rents”.

He repeated similar thoughts in a Facebook post on Tuesday (23 Sept) afternoon.

Also read: S’pore MRT still ‘one of the most reliable in the world’, taskforce to fast-track upgrades: Jeffrey Siow