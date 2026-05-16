Unopened Cantonment MRT station transformed into runway for LASELLE graduate fashion show

LASALLE turns upcoming Cantonment MRT station into runway

When people think of fashion shows, grand ballrooms, luxury venues and flashy runways often come to mind.

But students from LASALLE College of the Arts took a different approach for their 2026 graduate showcase — by transforming the upcoming Cantonment MRT station into a fashion runway.

LASALLE students showcase collections at upcoming MRT station

The fashion show, titled DE:CENTERING, was held on Thursday (14 May).

It featured 13 collections designed by graduating students from LASALLE’s Fashion Design and Textiles bachelor’s degree programme.

According to LASALLE, the showcase aimed to spotlight a new generation of Southeast Asian designers.

The collections explored themes ranging from cultural identity and sustainability to class privilege and disappearing communal spaces in Singapore.

Among the featured works were:

LASALLE says Singapore can become fashion innovation hub

In a media release, LASALLE School of Fashion head Circe Henestrosa said the institution was thrilled to present the graduate show at the MRT station.

She described Singapore as “a hub for much of the innovation coming out of Asia”.

“We hope this show represents the potential that the city has to be a hub where new modes of fashion-making emerge,” she added.

Following the runway event, the students’ collections will be exhibited at LASALLE’s Institute of Contemporary Arts Singapore galleries from 22 May to 3 June.

Netizens compare show to Met Gala and Chanel subway runway

While the collections drew attention, many online were equally captivated by the unusual venue choice.

In a TikTok video posted by user @jarielann, models could be seen descending into the station via escalators before strutting down the runway in front of seated guests.

Netizens quickly praised the concept.

Some compared the event to Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show, which took place in a subway-inspired setting in New York City last year.

Others jokingly dubbed the event the “MRT Gala”, referencing the annual Met Gala.

Cantonment MRT station to open in July

Speaking to media at the fashion showcase, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said the stations are currently undergoing final systems testing and integration after years of construction.

He also had glowing praise for the event and those involved.

“Heritage met creativity as LASALLE’s graduate fashion show transformed the soon-to-be-open station for one special evening,” wrote Mr Siow in an Instagram post.

“Young designers brought bold new energy!”

Cantonment MRT station, alongside Keppel MRT station and Prince Edward Road MRT station, is scheduled to open on 12 July, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

The stations will complete the loop for the Circle Line, which first began operations in 2009.

Also read: 3 new Circle Line MRT stations opening on 12 July, finally closing the loop

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Featured image adapted from @jarielann on TikTok and @siow.jeffrey on Instagram.