ERP rates to increase by S$1 at 4 locations from 23 Mar to manage congestion: LTA

LTA announces S$1 increase in ERP rates at four locations during six time periods

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has announced a S$1 increase in Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at four locations across Singapore, starting 23 March.

The adjustment follows the LTA’s ongoing monitoring of traffic conditions, particularly over the busy holiday period in Jan 2026.

ERP increased to manage congestion

In a news release on 12 March, LTA explained that the rise in ERP charges aims to manage congestion, which has been building up at several key stretches of expressways.

The adjusted rates will now see charges of up to S$4 during six specific time periods at four affected locations.

“Rates for the other previously announced timeslots/gantries remain unchanged. Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys and consider taking alternative routes,” LTA added.

In the 17 Nov 2025 revision of ERP charges, LTA had temporarily reduced rates at six locations during the December school holidays.

However, the authority also introduced higher rates at four other locations, including an S$5 rate at KPE (ECP) after the Defu Flyover during peak hours.

LTA closely monitoring traffic conditions in Orchard

LTA also said that it would continue to monitor traffic speeds closely and review ERP rates again, should the need arise.

Traffic conditions in the Orchard area are also being closely monitored, as speeds there have “persistently been lower than optimal”, according to LTA.

The Orchard area had previously been subject to ERP charges, but these were suspended during the Circuit Breaker in April 2020.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Transport, for illustration purposes only.