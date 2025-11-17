ERP rates to drop at 6 locations during Dec school holidays, to increase at 4 expressway locations next year

LTA announces ERP rates revision, higher rates to be implemented at four locations from 2 Jan 2026

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has announced its latest revision to Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates, with temporary cuts during the December school holidays and fresh hikes kicking in once the new year begins.

The update was released on Monday (17 Nov).

Lower rates at six locations for December holiday

From 24 Nov to 31 Dec, six ERP locations will see reduced rates across 14 time periods to ease costs during the school holidays.

For example, on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), after Jurong Town Hall towards the city, the 7.30am to 8am charge will fall from S$4 to S$3.

LTA noted that all reduced rates will revert to current prices from 2 Jan 2026.

ERP spikes coming next year

However, LTA also said that traffic speeds along several expressway stretches in October had dipped below the optimal range.

As a result, from 2 Jan 2026, four ERP locations will see rates increase by S$1 across nine affected time slots.

For instance, at the AYE after North Buona Vista towards Tuas, the 5pm to 5.30pm charge will rise from S$0 to S$1.

Similarly, the Kallang Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE)/East Coast Parkway (ECP) gantry after Defu Flyover will see the 8am to 8.30am rate climb from S$4 to S$5.

LTA emphasised it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely, signalling that further ERP rate adjustments remain possible depending on how conditions evolve.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Transport, for illustration purposes only.