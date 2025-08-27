ERP rates to increase by S$1 at 5 expressway locations to manage traffic congestion

ERP rates to increase after traffic builds up at various stretches

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will soon be raising the rates of some Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries across the island to manage traffic congestion.

They will increase by S$1 across five locations in Singapore, all along expressways.

7 time periods across 5 locations flagged

In a news release on Wednesday (27 Aug), LTA said traffic had been building up along various expressway stretches in the month of July.

In particular, they identified seven time periods across five locations that were of concern.

Hence, it undertook a review of ERP rates, which it has completed.

ERP rates to increase from 1 Sept

All of the locations will see a S$1 ERP rate increase from next Monday (1 Sept).

The set of three gantries along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards the city after Jurong Town Hall will charge S$4 from 7.30am to 8am, instead of S$3.

Also along the AYE but towards Tuas, the gantry after North Buona Vista will levy S$3 from 5.30pm to 6pm, and S$2 from 6.30pm to 7pm. This is compared with S$2 and S$1 respectively during these time periods.

Along the Central Expressway (CTE), a gantry before Braddell Road in the direction of the city will deduct S$3 from 8am to 8.30am, up from S$2.

The set of two gantries on the northbound CTE after the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) will cost S$4 to go through from 6.30pm to 7pm, and S$3 from 7pm to 7.30pm. This will be an increase from S$3 and S$2 respectively.

Finally, the charge at two gantries over the PIE at Kallang Bahru and the slip road into Bendemeer will be S$3 from 8.30am to 9pm, up from S$2.

Here’s a summary of the changes.

Last time ERP rates went up was about 1 year ago

The last time ERP rates were increased was in September 2024, when they went up by S$1 across three expressway locations.

ERP rates temporarily went down by S$1 at five expressway locations during the school holidays in June.

Despite the latest adjustments, LTA said the number of locations and timeslots that will be charged is still lower than that before Covid-19.

Traffic speeds and congestion levels will continue to be closely monitored so that they can determine any further adjustments to ERP rates, it added.

Of particular note are the northbound CTE and southbound Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), as traffic speeds there have “persistently been lower than optimal”, LTA stated.

Thus, LTA is closely monitoring traffic conditions at these locations.

