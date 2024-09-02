ERP rates to increase at 3 locations from 9 Sept to manage congestion

ERP rates to increase at 3 expressway locations from 9 Sept

On Monday (2 Sept), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced an increase in Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at three expressway locations.

These changes will be effective from 9 Sept.

From 7.30am to 8am, motorists will face an increased rate of S$3 — up from S$2 — at the three ERP gantries on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after Jurong Town Hall.

For the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) Eastbound, the rate at the two gantries before the exit to Central Boulevard and at the slip road from Marina Boulevard will now be set at S$1 from 6.30pm to 7pm.

This location previously had no ERP charge.

Lastly, on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) after the Defu Flyover, the ERP rate will increase to S$4 from S$3 for the time period between 8am and 8.30am.

Rates for all other time slots and gantries will remain unchanged.

Increased rates to manage congestion

LTA stated that these adjustments are aimed at managing congestion at the specified locations.

It also highlighted that despite these changes, the number of locations and time slots with ERP charges remains lower than pre-Covid levels.

LTA will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and will assess whether further adjustments to ERP rates are necessary in the future.

