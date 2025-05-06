LTA says reports of ERP rate ‘increase’ are fake news, June rates not announced yet

LTA advises public to beware of fake news on ERP rates

Soon after the 2025 General Election ended, claims started circulating across the Internet that Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates were set to go up for June.

These reports are fake news, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has said.

Fake news on ERP rates circulating on websites & social media

In a Facebook post on Monday (5 May), LTA said false reports were circulating on “some websites and social media pages”.

They claimed that the ERP rates for June had been announced.

This is not true, LTA asserted categorically.

ERP rates for June not announced yet

In fact, the ERP rates for June have not been announced yet, LTA said.

It advised the public to always refer to its official channels for the latest information.

Fake news claimed ERP rates would go up by S$0.50 to S$1

According to checks by MS News, a graphic listing “new ERP rates” started being shared on social media and WhatsApp as early as Monday.

The table depicted rates going up between S$0.50 to S$1 at gantries along the Central Expressway, Pan-Island Expressway, Ayer Rajah Expressway, Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway and Marina Coastal Expressway.

A number of websites also put up easily searchable articles with these false reports.

Some users also shared old news articles about a hike in ERP rates last September, erroneously claiming that it was happening in June.

ERP rates typically go down in June

Instead of going up, ERP rates typically go down in June, due to the school holidays.

In June last year, ERP rates decreased by S$1 across seven locations along expressways in Singapore.

A similar adjustment took place in June 2023.

However, the rates normally revert to pre-school holiday charges after they are over.

