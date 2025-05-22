ERP rates will go down by S$1 at 5 expressway locations during the June school holidays

ERP rates will decrease for a four-week period in June
The Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates are set to go down during the June school holidays, as they typically do.
They will decrease by S$1 across five locations in Singapore, all along expressways.
ERP rates will go down from 27 May to 23 June
In a news release on Thursday (22 May), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it had completed a review of the ERP rates for the June school holidays.
As a result, ERP rates will go down at selected locations from 2 to 29 June.
The rates will go back up from 30 June.
Rates for other gantries in other locations will stay the same.
ERP rates to be S$1 less across nine timeslots
A total of five locations will see a S$1 ERP rate decrease across nine 30-minute timeslots.
The gantry on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards the city before Alexandra Road will have no charge from 8am to 8.30am. It charges S$1 at present during this timeslot.
The set of four gantries on the southbound Central Expressway (CTE) after Braddell Road, as well as the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into the southbound CTE, will charge S$1 from 7.30am to 8am and S$3 from 9am to 9.30am, then S$2 from 9.30am to 10am. This will be a decrease from S$2, S$4 and S$3 respectively.
Also on the southbound CTE, a gantry before Braddell Road will levy S$1 from 7am to 7.30am, down from S$2.
Along the PIE, the charge from a set of two gantries near Adam Road and Mount Pleasant Road will go down to S$1 from S$2 between 7.30am and 8pm.
Finally, motorists will not be charged at the gantry on the westbound PIE before Eunos Link from 7.30am to 8am. S$1 will be deducted from 8.30am to 9am, but this will go down to nothing again from 9am to 9.30am. This will be lower than the current charges of S$1, S$2 and S$1 respectively during these timeslots.
Here’s a summary of the changes:
