Toddler falls out of moving car in M’sia, father drives off for 2km before noticing son missing

3-year-old boy falls out of moving car, father only realises it after a 2-km drive

In a shocking incident in Malaysia, a three-year-old boy fell out of a moving car, and his father didn’t even realise until he had driven 2km down the road.

The boy suffered facial injuries after tumbling out of the rear window and was later found alone and injured by the roadside by a passer-by in Pahang.

Father doesn’t realise son fell out of window

The accident took place on Monday (7 April) along Jalan Lipis-Merapoh in Pahang, according to New Straits Times.

The boy’s father, 36, had taken him along for a quick errand to a nearby hardware store from their home in Kampong Berembang.

After leaving the store, the man reportedly pulled over to the side of the road to take a phone call.

What he didn’t realise was that his son had fallen out of the left rear window during the stop.

Lipis police chief Superintendent Ismail Man confirmed that the father only noticed his son was missing after driving for another 2km.

By then, a concerned passer-by had already spotted the toddler bleeding and alone by the roadside, and immediately alerted the authorities.

Thankfully, the boy was taken to Padang Tengku Health Clinic, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Father lodges police report

After realising what had happened, the father frantically searched the road before lodging a police report at Kuala Lipis police station.

It was there he learned that his son had already been found and taken for medical attention.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the child had fallen out of the left rear window of the car while his father was on a phone call.

Superintendent Ismail said investigations are ongoing, and authorities are probing the father’s negligence.

