Photographer captures cinematic photos of chickens strutting around Tanjong Pagar

Chickens photographed strutting around Tanjong Pagar

A photographer in Singapore recently captured high-definition photos of several chickens strutting around Tanjong Pagar.

34-year-old nature guide Tan Yong Lin shared photos of the “charming chickens” on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page.

“Strutting around without a care in the world, these free roaming birds add colour to our urban environment, as well as put smiles on the faces of the office workers who spot them during their lunch breaks,” the caption read.

Chickens spotted strutting with humans

The multi-coloured chickens were spotted roaming around the central neighbourhood, showing off their wings in a majestic fashion.

Some even showed Mr Tan why exactly chickens decide to cross the road.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Tan said he spent an hour snapping photos of the wild chickens on Thursday (11 July) at about 2.30pm.

“I happened to be in the area after work and wanted to document the urban population of chickens in Tanjong Pagar,” he shared.

As the chickens were used to human presence, Mr Tan stated that the birds were “relatively easy to photograph”.

Other wildlife enthusiasts on Facebook commended Mr Tan’s cinematic photos and compared the chickens to the ones spotted in their neighbourhood.

Also read: Photographer captures pictures of rare venomous banded krait at Pulau Ubin

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tan Yong Lin on Facebook.