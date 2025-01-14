49-year-old S’porean motorcyclist dies after crashing into car on M’sia’s Second Link Expressway

S’porean motorcyclist sustained neck injuries during crash on Second Link Expressway

A 49-year-old Singaporean man has reportedly been killed in a motorcycle accident along the Second Link Expressway.

The incident took place on Sunday (12 Dec) in the southbound direction of the highway that runs from Johor’s Senai Airport to Tuas in Singapore, reported the Malaysia Gazette.

Motorcyclist collides with rear of car on Second Link Expressway

Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan, chief of the Iskandar Puteri Police District, was quoted as saying that the deceased was returning to Singapore from Selangor on a BMW R1250 superbike.

At 4.03pm, he was heading straight in the left lane when he collided into the rear of a Perodua Axia which was in front of him.

This caused him to fall onto the left shoulder of the highway and suffer neck injuries.

Car crashes into another car

Due to the collision, the Perodua Axia’s driver lost control of his vehicle.

It ended up crashing into a Honda Accord in the right lane.

Both car drivers escaped injury.

Motorcyclist dies in ambulance after Second Link Expressway accident

However, the Singaporean passed away while being rushed to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in an ambulance.

The case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act, under causing death due to reckless and dangerous driving, the police said.

Further investigations are ongoing, with witnesses urged to contact the police.

Man’s body buried on 13 Jan, friends pay tribute to him

A video of the accident’s aftermath was posted on Facebook, showing the deceased’s motorcycle and the two damaged cars.

It also identified him, with an appeal for information.

A family member posted on Facebook on Monday (13 Jan), saying the body would be brought back to his home in Yishun and buried that same afternoon.

The relative, friends and former schoolmates paid tribute to him in other posts, with one saying he was a “beloved and irreplaceable friend”.

