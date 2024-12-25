2 die, including S’porean woman, in Christmas Eve motorcycle crash along M’sia’s North-South Expressway

S’porean woman was riding pillion during Christmas Eve motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash on the North-South Expressway in Malaysia claimed the lives of a man and his Singaporean pillion passenger on Christmas Eve (24 Dec).

Both the 29-year-old Singaporean and the 28-year-old Malaysian male rider died on the spot at Km130.1 of the expressway.

Singaporean was travelling towards KL on Christmas Eve when crash occurred

Muar district police chief Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said in a statement on Facebook that the fatal accident occurred at about 5.24pm when the pair were travelling from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur.

However, the rider lost control of the motorcycle, which crashed into the guardrails.

The impact caused the rider to fall onto the right lane of the northbound expressway, while the female passenger was thrown into the southbound lane.

Singaporean woman’s leg was severed

The rider sustained serious injuries to his head, arm, and torso, while the woman suffered fatal head and body injuries.

Her right leg was also severed, according to the New Straits Times.

Tragically, the pair were pronounced dead at the scene, the police said.

The police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz urged motorists to drive responsibly and with caution and keep to the speed limit, especially during festive seasons and school holidays.

This is for their own safety and that of other road users, he added.

Also read: 21-year-old S’porean woman dies in motorcycle accident along M’sia’s North-South Expressway



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kosmo.