Woman caught on CCTV cutting and stealing aloe vera plant leaves from outside Woodlands shop

Woman seen on CCTV allegedly taking aloe vera leaves from outside Woodlands shop

A woman has been caught on CCTV cutting and stealing aloe vera plant leaves from outside a shop in Woodlands.

The incident has left the small business owner upset and frustrated.

Woman allegedly steals aloe vera leaves

On Tuesday (5 May), a netizen shared a clip of the incident on the Instagram page @sgfollowsall.

According to the caption, the act went beyond just a matter of theft.

“Not just stolen… but DESTROYED. Who walks into a small business and butchers our aloe vera plants like this? Caught on CCTV,” the post read.

The angry owner went on to describe the woman as “evil” and urged netizens to make the video go viral.

At the time of writing, the Instagram post has had over 1,800 likes and 300 comments.

In the CCTV footage, the woman could be seen approaching a pot of aloe vera outside the shop, located at Block 166 Woodlands Street 13.

After looking around briefly, she started to cut off some aloe vera leaves from the plant.

However, the woman suddenly turned around and placed the bag on the floor. She then cuts off multiple leaves from the plant before leaving the scene.

In a text overlay, the shop owner asked the woman to step forward to apologise, or the incident would be reported to the police.

The post also included an appeal to the public: “If you recognise this person, DM us. Let’s keep our community safe.”

Netizens condemn woman for her actions

Netizens were quick to react, with many condemning the act as inconsiderate and selfish.

A netizen remarked that she might as well have taken the entire plant, since she had already cut off almost all its leaves.

A commenter also joked that the woman must have been “really sunburnt”.

An Instagram user also suggested placing a photo of the woman at the plant so her neighbours can inform her that she has been caught stealing.

Another netizen wondered why she couldn’t just ask the shop owner nicely for a few leaves instead of stealing.

Also read: Elderly thief steals bicycle seat from outside Ubi HDB unit, leaves rest of bike behind

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.