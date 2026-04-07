Elderly thief steals bicycle seat from outside Ubi HDB unit, leaves rest of bike behind

Thief steals bicycle seat outside Ubi home in full view of CCTV camera, police recover stolen object

While passing by a HDB unit in Ubi recently, an elderly thief spotted a bicycle locked up outside and made his move.

But oddly enough, he casually left the scene with just the bicycle seat.

According to the victim’s sister, the police found the seat on Monday (6 April) and will be returning it to her.

Elderly man spots bicycle locked up outside Ubi home

On the morning of 6 April, Ms Nurputeri uploaded a video to the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group, consisting of CCTV footage of the alleged crime.

She explained that the incident occurred on 1 April at 2.05pm, at Block 337 Ubi Avenue 1.

The CCTV camera captured an elderly man riding a bicycle in front of the unit when he spotted the bicycle belonging to Ms Nurputeri’s brother.

He appeared to look straight up at the camera, but its presence did little to deter him.

Alleged thief removes seat from bicycle & leaves

The elderly man left and returned one minute later without his bicycle, loitering around until the coast was clear of passers-by.

Finally, he approached and started fiddling with the bicycle, which was locked to a guardrail.

After about 30 seconds, the thief managed to pull the seat free from the bicycle and quickly left, with just the seat.

Ms Nurputeri told MS News that he may have taken only the seat as the bicycle was securely locked.

Despite the absurdity of the situation, she saw the lighter side of things, suggesting that the thief may have wanted a more comfortable seat, as her brother had just upgraded his bike seat.

Police reportedly find stolen seat after several days

Owing to an extremely busy period at that time, Ms Nurputeri only noticed the missing bicycle seat on 3 April.

Checking the CCTV footage, she was surprised that the thief dared to commit the act in broad daylight and in full view of a camera.

She lodged a police report at 7pm that day and provided the video to the authorities.

On 6 April, Ms Nurputeri informed MS News that the police had found the bicycle seat, although the thief is reportedly still at large.

MS News has reached out to the police for their comments on the situation.

Also read: Man cuts lock & steals bicycle worth S$1,500 from Yishun HDB corridor, allegedly spotted inspecting it previously

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Featured image adapted from Nurputeri BidadariMu on Facebook.