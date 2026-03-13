Man cuts lock & steals bicycle worth S$1,500 from Yishun HDB corridor, allegedly spotted inspecting it previously

Man steals bicycle worth S$1,500 from Yishun HDB corridor, police investigating

Early in the morning of 11 March, a thief cut a bicycle lock and made off with a bicycle worth S$1,500 from outside a Yishun HDB unit.

The man had previously been spotted checking out the parked bicycles the previous evening.

After noticing the theft, the bicycle’s owner filed a police report and shared it on social media to warn others.

Man checks out bicycles in Yishun HDB corridor, leaves when he sees camera

At 7.22pm on 10 March, a doorbell camera in Melody Spring @ Yishun captured footage of a man exiting the lift.

He was dressed in a beige baseball cap, a black long-sleeved shirt, and black shorts.

The man walked over to look at two bicycles parked in a corridor outside a unit.

According to the unit’s occupant, Mr Almast Dhaliwal, the man was “inspecting the locks” of the bicycles.

The man subsequently noticed the doorbell camera and immediately turned to leave.

Mr Almast added that he had also taken a photo of the bicycle before leaving the area.

Man in hoodie carries bicycle off at 2am

At 2.06am on 11 March, a man in a black hoodie appeared in the corridor. Mr Almast alleged that this was the same man who had looked at the bicycles the previous evening.

Notably, the man in the hoodie seemed to be wearing the same black Nike shoes seen in the other footage.

He cautiously approached the bicycles before cutting the lock, resulting in a loud noise.

He immediately walked off, presumably in case the sound had alerted others.

However, he returned barely a minute later and removed the cut lock.

The man then picked up and left with Mr Almast’s Java Fuoco road bike, which he claimed was worth around S$1,500.

Thief allegedly stole multiple bicycles in Yishun area

Mr Almast told MS News that he noticed his bicycle was missing when he woke up the next morning. He promptly made a police report.

He posted the doorbell camera footage on Instagram and appealed to anyone with knowledge of the thief to contact him immediately.

Mr Almast also told MS News that several people had reached out to him. They alleged that the same bicycle thief had stolen from them in Yishun.

“He steals and sells the bikes,” Mr Almast claimed.

The victim thus urged residents in the area to secure their bicycles and belongings.

In response to an MS News query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged. They stated that investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from @almast11 on Instagram.