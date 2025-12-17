M’sia religious police find couple in room with condoms all over floor, pair claim they’re ‘just friends’

Malaysian couple claim to be ‘just friends’ despite religious police discovering condoms scattered across the floor

A couple in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, was arrested by the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) following a raid on a two-storey terrace house in the early hours of the morning.

The raid, which took place at approximately 2.30am on an unspecified date, was prompted by a public complaint.

Upon arriving at the location, authorities spent seven minutes knocking on the door before a woman in her 20s, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, answered.

The officers were met with a dimly lit room, prompting them to use flashlights to navigate before finding the light switch.

Officers enter messy room littered with condoms

Inside, a teenage male was found lying in bed, covered by a blanket.

When asked to get up, he refused, as he was naked underneath.

Officers provided him with a towel to cover himself, at which point female officers were instructed to step out to avoid witnessing the situation.

When both individuals were up, police questioned them about their relationship. The pair insisted they were “just friends” and had no familial ties.

However, authorities discovered multiple condoms scattered across the floor, with some even hidden under the bed.

A pungent odour was also noted in the room, likely due to the used condoms.

Arrested & taken to police station for investigations

The teenager, who works in Johor Bahru, admitted he was visiting the woman, who had been renting the room for RM500 (about S$160) a month.

A tip-off revealed that this was not the first time he had visited her. He had been renting a room approximately 10km away and would sneak into her home late at night on his motorcycle to avoid detection.

When questioned about their intentions, both individuals confirmed they had plans to marry.

Despite this, they were arrested and taken to the police station for further investigation.

