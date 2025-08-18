Man in M’sia keeps sleeping as religious police raid hotel room he allegedly shared with unmarried woman

Man in Johor keeps sleeping as religious police raid hotel room he allegedly shared with woman

A 19-year-old man in Malaysia continued sleeping even as religious enforcement officers raided a hotel room he had allegedly shared with a 26-year-old woman in the early hours of the morning.

According to the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ), officers carried out the inspection at a hotel in Mersing at about 1am.

The pair, who are not married and not related, were found in the same room — an offence under state khalwat (close proximity) laws.

Woman opens door, man asleep on bed

When officers knocked on the door, the woman — dressed in a T-shirt and long trousers without a headscarf — opened it.

Inside, the man was found on the bed, shirtless and wearing only shorts, fast asleep.

Despite the commotion, he remained unresponsive until officers shook him awake.

JAINJ later said he might have been “extremely tired” and even asked him to wash his face to ensure he realised he was not dreaming.

Pair claimed man only wanted to charge his phone

Investigations revealed that the two worked at the same shop.

On the night of the raid, they had finished work late after serving many customers. As their homes were far and it was drizzling, they decided to stay at the hotel.

The woman had taken the room, and the man claimed he only entered to charge his phone, which had run out of battery after heavy TikTok use that day.

He said he fell asleep while waiting for it to recharge.

Regardless of their explanation, officers detained the pair for being together in the hotel room without a marital relationship.

If convicted of khalwat, the offence carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of RM3,000 (approximately S$920), or both.

