Drier conditions in 2nd week of July despite showers on several days, below-average rainfall forecast

Drier conditions in 2nd week of July to come with dry & occasionally windy days

Singapore is set to experience drier conditions in the second week of July, despite thundery showers forecast for several days of the first half of the month.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Wednesday (1 July).

Thundery showers likely to be localised & of short duration

According to MSS, the thundery showers over the next two weeks are likely to be localised and of short duration.

They will take place across parts of the island on several days, particularly during the late mornings and afternoons.

Additionally, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds could occur on one or two days, between the pre-dawn hours and early morning.

They will be brought about by Sumatra squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the temperature difference between land and sea.

Drier conditions in July will lead to below-average rainfall

But in the second week of July, drier conditions are forecast.

A few days will be “dry and occasionally windy”, MSS said.

As such, the total rainfall for the first half of the month is forecast to be below average over most parts of the island.

Southwest Monsoon conditions to continue

Southwest Monsoon conditions, which set in over the surrounding region in early June, are prevailing over Singapore.

This means that winds over Singapore will blow mainly from the southeast or southwest for the next two weeks.

The Southwest Monsoon is set to continue till September, MSS previously said.

Some warm & humid nights with above-28°C temperatures

As for the temperature, most days will record a daily maximum of between 33°C and 34°C.

On days with less cloud cover, daily maximum temperatures may “slightly exceed” 34°C.

The warm and humid nocturnal conditions experienced in since early June will persist on some nights, with temperatures staying above 28°C.

Below-average rainfall in central & northeast S’pore, above-average over the rest

Over the second fortnight of June, thundery showers fell over parts of the island on most days.

Below-average rainfall was recorded in central and northeast Singapore, while the rainfall over the rest of the island was “mostly” above average.

The area around Admiralty was the wettest, with 89% above-average rainfall.

But the area around Lower Pierce Reservoir was the driest, with 54% below-average rainfall.

On 17 June, heavy thundery showers fell over northern and western Singapore in the late morning and early afternoon, caused by regional wind convergence.

That day, 88.0mm of rainfall was registered at Old Choa Chu Kang Road — the highest rainfall for the fortnight.

Highest temperature recorded in Pulau Ubin

The daily maximum temperatures were between 32°C and 34°C on most days over the period, MSS said.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.6°C was recorded in Pulau Ubin on 27 June.

Also read: Thundery showers on most days in 2nd half of June, with a few days of heavy rainfall

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Featured image from MS News.