Thundery showers on most days in 2nd half of June, with a few days of heavy rainfall

Thundery showers expected during the late mornings & afternoons over the rest of June

Thundery showers are expected to fall on most days in the second half of June, with a few days of heavy rainfall.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Tuesday (16 June).

Thundery showers likely to be localised & of short duration

According to MSS, the thundery showers over the next two weeks are likely to be localised and of short duration.

They will take place across parts of the island during the late mornings and afternoons.

These showers may be heavy on a few of these days, when large-scale wind convergence occurs over Singapore and the surrounding region.

Thundery showers also likely on a few mornings

Additionally, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds could occur on a few days, between the pre-dawn hours and morning.

They will be brought about by Sumatra squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the temperature difference between land and sea.

The total rainfall for the second half of the month is thus forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

Southwest Monsoon conditions to continue

The Southwest Monsoon, which set in over the surrounding region earlier this month, is set to continue till September.

This means that low-level winds over Singapore will blow from the southeast or south for the rest of the month.

On some days, they will shift to the southwest or west.

Some warm & humid nights with above-28°C temperatures

As for the temperature, most days will record a daily maximum of between 33°C and 34°C.

On a few days, the daily maximum temperatures may hit highs of “slightly above” 34°C.

The warm and humid nocturnal conditions experienced in the first half of the month will persist on some nights. This is especially when the prevailing winds from the southeast bring warm and humid air from the sea over the land.

Above-average rainfall in about half of Singapore

Over the first half of June, thundery showers fell over parts of the island on several days.

Curiously, only about half of Singapore recorded above-average rainfall — for example, the area around Punggol was the wettest, with 46% above-average rainfall.

But the area around Jurong was comparatively parched, with 68% below-average rainfall.

On 12 June, moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over most areas of Singapore in the late morning and early afternoon, caused by regional wind convergence.

That day, 65.2mm of rainfall was registered in Botanic Gardens — the highest daily rainfall for the fortnight.

Some warm days but also lowest temperature of 2026

Singapore experienced “some warm days” over the past fortnight, with the daily maximum temperature going above 34°C on six days, MSS said.

The highest daily maximum temperature — 35.1°C — was recorded in Pulau Ubin on 6 June.

But the lowest temperature so far this year was also logged, with the nadir of 20.1°C noted in Newton during the heavy rain event on 12 June.

Also read: Newton temperature sinks to 20.1°C on 12 June as rain falls across S’pore, PUB warns of flash floods

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Featured image adapted from Gateway Locations on Flickr.