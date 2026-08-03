Missing triathlon participant in Hong Kong found dead after drowning during swimming leg

Triathlon participant found dead after going missing during swimming leg amid rainstorm

A 59-year-old man died after disappearing during the swimming segment of a triathlon event in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district last Sunday (2 Aug).

Victim found several hours after going missing

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), police received a report at around 7.57am.

A male participant at the 2026 Hong Kong Summer Triathlon Challenge failed to return after entering the water at Tai Mei Tuk Water Sports Centre.

The man was competing in the 55 to 59 age group. He was believed to have entered the water during the swimming leg at around 6.12am.

Rescue teams from the Fire Services Department and Marine Police launched a search operation.

They found the man at around 3pm and took him to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital in Tai Po.

He was pronounced dead at 3.33pm.

Event began shortly after weather warnings issued

The incident occurred shortly after the Hong Kong Observatory issued a thunderstorm warning at 5.05am and an Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal at 6.10am, warning of squally thunderstorms.

The warning was the lowest level in Hong Kong’s three-tier rainstorm warning system.

It also reported that most parts of the city recorded over 30mm of rain, with rainfall exceeding 50mm in some areas of Lantau and Sai Kung.

The Triathlon Association of Hong Kong China said the participant did not complete the swimming segment within the expected time frame.

Emergency response protocols were immediately activated, and relevant government departments were contacted to launch a rescue operation.

Event would be cancelled if certain warnings hoisted

Under the organiser’s inclement weather policy, the event would be cancelled if a Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above was hoisted from noon on the day before the race.

The race would also be called off if a No. 3 typhoon signal, Red Rainstorm Warning Signal or Black Rainstorm Warning Signal was in force two hours before the start of the first wave.

Some participants told local media that conditions did not appear severe when the race began.

Some mentioned that the weather worsened later during the cycling leg.

Police are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Also read: Participant dies after feeling unwell at S’pore Regatta Waterfest, was in HDB dragon boat team



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Featured image adapted from The Standard.