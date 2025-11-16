Participant dies after feeling unwell at S’pore Regatta Waterfest, was in HDB dragon boat team

Participant collapsed & sent to hospital after racing at S’pore Regatta Waterfest

A participant in the Singapore Regatta Waterfest 2025 has died after being sent to the hospital on Sunday (16 Nov) morning.

He had felt unwell during the event, said a joint statement issued on Telegram by Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM) and the Singapore Dragon Boat Association (SDBA).

Organisers deeply saddened by death

KASM and SDBA, the event’s organisers, said immediate medical assistance was rendered to the participant on-site.

He was then conveyed to the hospital for medical attention.

They were “deeply saddened” by his death, adding:

Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.

They are working closely with the relevant authorities to provide further assistance if needed.

Participant was HDB employee, took part in S’pore Regatta Waterfest morning race

The deceased was an employee of the Housing & Development Board (HDB), reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

HDB told CNA that he had collapsed after taking part in the morning race.

He died after being sent to the hospital, where unsuccessful attempts were made to resuscitate him.

HDB is in close contact with his family, who are being provided with its fullest support and assistance, it said, adding:

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and our own colleagues who are grieving this sudden loss.

No foul play suspected: Police

In response to queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at 12.20pm.

The deceased was a 49-year-old man who was admitted to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital in an unconscious state.

He was subsequently pronounced dead there.

The police do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

S’pore Regatta Waterfest took place over the weekend

The annual Singapore Regatta Waterfest 2025, one of Singapore’s biggest dragon boat races, took place last Friday to Sunday (14-16 Nov) at the Water Sports Centre in the Singapore Sports Hub.

According to SDBA’s website, it was open to dragon boat crews from across Singapore and overseas, who competed in at least 25 categories.

One of the categories was Government Agencies Men, but there were dragon boaters from other groups such as educational institutions and business organisations.

