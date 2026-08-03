5.7m-long crocodile captured in M’sia town, 10th & largest caught from same river this year

5.7m-long crocodile captured in Marudi, Sarawak

A giant crocodile measuring about 5.7 metres was captured from the Baram River near the Marudi bridge in Sarawak, Malaysia on Sunday morning (2 Aug).

The black-coloured male crocodile was reportedly the largest caught to date by Team Eric Cat, a licensed group of crocodile hunters operating in the area.

Team placed bait at 20 locations along river

According to team member Mr Goh, the eight-person team placed bait at 20 locations along the Baram River on Saturday (1 Aug).

The crocodile took one of the baits overnight and was found the following morning.

In a Facebook post, Team Eric Cat described the crocodile as an exceptionally large and rare specimen, adding that the challenging operation required experience, courage, close coordination, and careful control at the scene.

“The operation was carried out with extreme caution in accordance with standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of local residents and river users,” the team wrote.

The capture reportedly followed monitoring and information from residents who were concerned about the presence of a large crocodile in the river.

Largest of 10 crocodiles caught this year

The 5.7-metre animal was reportedly the team’s 10th crocodile caught along the Baram River in 2026.

The hunters previously captured five crocodiles in the area in June, followed by another four measuring between nine and 13 feet on 18 July.

The earlier operations were conducted following public reports and concerns about crocodile activity along the river.

Public urged to remain vigilant near waterways

Team Eric Cat thanked everyone who participated in and supported the latest operation, saying the capture had helped remove a potential threat to residents and people who use the river for transport and work.

However, the team warned that other crocodiles could still be present in the river and along its banks.

Fishermen, boat users, and people living near the river were advised to remain vigilant and avoid high-risk activities such as swimming, playing in the water, or fishing alone.

Members of the public who spot a crocodile should alert the relevant enforcement agencies or the Sarawak Forestry Corporation instead of approaching or attempting to chase it away.

As of 3 Aug, the relevant government agencies had not issued an official statement specifically addressing the capture.

Also read: 13-foot saltwater crocodile weighing 500kg caught in M’sian island



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Featured image adapted from Eric Cat on Facebook.