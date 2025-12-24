13-foot saltwater crocodile weighing 500kg caught in M’sian island

500kg saltwater crocodile captured in Lubukan Island following report made by residents

A massive 500kg saltwater crocodile was captured on Lubukan Island near Sandakan, Malaysia, after residents raised concerns about their safety.

The incident took place on Friday (19 Dec) after the Sandakan Civil Defence Force (APM) received a public report at about 9am of a crocodile spotted near the beach, The Sun reported.

Villagers caught crocodile before authorities arrived

According to APM Sandakan officer Kapten (PA) Sulaiman Salama, the crocodile — measuring nearly 13 feet in length — had already been subdued by villagers by the time authorities reached the scene.

The reptile was later transported ashore using a Marine Police vessel.

Following the capture, a team from APM Sandakan was deployed to conduct follow-up operations in coordination with the Marine Police and the Wildlife Department.

The operation proceeded smoothly, and the crocodile was securely contained without incident, Kapten Sulaiman said.

Crocodile handed over to Wildlife Department

The animal has since been handed over to the Wildlife Department for further action.

Kapten Sulaiman also thanked the local community and all participating agencies for their cooperation, noting that the swift response helped ensure public safety on the island.

Lubukan Island and nearby Sandakan are known for frequent crocodile sightings and captures, with the latter area even boasting a crocodile farm.

Featured image adapted from Daily Express.