Large crocodile found trapped among rubbish in M’sia drain, later rescued by authorities

Man in Melaka discovers large crocodile stuck in drain

At around 7.40am on Wednesday (11 Dec), a man in Kuala Linggi, Malaysia had just arrived at the Melaka Fishery Development Authority (LKIM) Complex when he made a shocking discovery.

In a drain nearby was a massive crocodile measuring 2.7m long.

“The security guard initially told me there was a large monitor lizard in the drain,” said Irwan Shahril Md Kasim, the Operations Supervisor of the Melaka State Fishermen’s Association.

“But upon closer inspection, I was shocked to find it was a crocodile, so I contacted APM [Malaysia Civil Defence Force] right away.”

Images of the crocodile showed that it was almost as wide as the drain. It was also surrounded by a mass of discarded plastic bottles.

The reptile reportedly weighed at least 100kg.

Suspected to have entered drain during high tide

According to Mr Irwan, he immediately reported the incident to the authorities.

In response, personnel from the APM Masjid Tanah Unit and the Melaka State Wildlife Department were deployed to the scene and successfully captured the reptile using special equipment, reports Malaysian news media Buletin TV3.

The operation lasted till about noon.

Mr Irwan suspected the crocodile might have entered the drain during high tide and got trapped. Fortunately, it did not pose a threat to anybody.

“I would like to thank APM and the Wildlife Department for quickly and efficiently capturing the reptile,” he said.

According to Angkatan Pertahanan Awam Malaysia’s Facebook statement, the reptile was handed over to the Wildlife Department for further action.

