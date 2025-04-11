Police officer in Penang allegedly shoots himself in the head, dies in hospital from injuries

Penang police corporal allegedly fires pistol at himself

A 58-year-old police corporal in George Town, Penang, Malaysia, is believed to have shot himself in the head with a pistol on Tuesday (8 April).

According to State Police Chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, the officer, who is attached to the Command Camp branch at the state police contingent headquarters, was discovered in the guard post of the police headquarters at around 6.12pm.

Reports indicate that the officer was scheduled to finish his shift at 4pm.

Police Chief Datuk Hamzah said that the personnel suffered severe head injuries.

“Investigations at the scene revealed that a single gunshot had been fired from the weapon used by the personnel,” he added.

Police officer succumbs to injuries on 10 April

The injured officer, identified as Francis Aruputham, was then rushed to Penang Hospital for treatment.

He succumbed to his injuries at 5.12pm on 10 April while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Police Chief Datuk Hamzah said that the incident is under investigation under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960.

“We are conducting investigations into this incident from various angles,” said Police Chief Datuk Hamzah.

Authorities are looking to uncover the circumstances leading to the officer’s injuries.

Police Chief Datuk Hamzah urged the public to refrain from speculating about the case.