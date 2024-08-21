Woman in Indonesia gets bitten to death by crocodile, residents finds her body parts in reptile’s stomach

Woman in Indonesia gets bitten to death by crocodile

A 54-year-old woman named Halima Rahakbauw was bitten to death by a four-meter-long crocodile while bathing in a river in Maluku, Indonesia on Tuesday (20 Aug).

Residents had to cut open the reptile’s stomach to retrieve Halima’s arms and leg, which the crocodile had swallowed.

According to a resident, Halima had initially gone to the coast to search for shellfish before heading to the river to bathe when the crocodile attacked her, Detik News reported.

Witness saw victim’s feet in the river

Sertu Ali Rahametan, a witness, was driving past the river when he noticed what appeared to be someone swimming.

However, he was surprised when all he could see were the victim’s feet.

“I then moved closer to make sure. I stood on the bridge and it turned out to be a person, but it had been eaten by a crocodile,” Ali told Kumparan News.

Ali then told the village chief about the incident, and the police were called to launch a search.

Residents cut open crocodile to retrieve victim’s limbs

According to Detik News, the police paralysed the crocodile until it died.

Residents then brought the reptile to land and cut open its stomach to retrieve the victim’s limbs.

The rest of the victim’s body was found in the river.

Featured image adapted from Detik News