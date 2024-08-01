Wildlife photographer captures clear shots of crocodile snapping up monitor lizard in Sungei Buloh

Crocodile photographed eating monitor lizard in Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

A photographer in Singapore recently captured several high-definition photos of a crocodile snapping up a baby monitor lizard in Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

55-year-old crocodile conservationist and wildlife photographer Bernard Seah shared photos of the encounter on the Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network Flora & Fauna Facebook page.

“I have witnessed a fair bit of crocs eating at Buloh for over 10 years… Yesterday was a first for me to witness a crocodile with a small Malayan Water Monitor in its jaws,” the caption read.

Crocodile spotted with prey in jaws

The juvenile crocodile was apparently spotted lurking in the waters of the nature reserve with the small prey latched safely in its jaws.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Seah said he came across the reptiles at about 3pm on Monday (29 July).

Despite the wild encounter, Mr Seah shared that he was unfazed by the predator’s feast.

“It is nature just playing out in front of me,” he said.

In another post on the Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network Flora & Fauna Facebook page, Mr Seah noted that the crocodile was about the size that researchers would consider to be a “big baby”.

The photo showed a close-up of the young crocodile, with the monitor lizard almost fully devoured.

Impressed by Mr Seah’s photography skills, other wildlife enthusiasts on Facebook commended the wildlife photographer’s cinematic photos.

