Massive Attack ‘disappointed’ after S’pore ban over Palestine flag display, netizens say laws should be respected

Massive Attack responds after Singapore ban over Palestine flag, sparking debate on freedom of expression

English band Massive Attack expressed disappointment over its treatment by Singapore authorities after both members displayed a Palestinian flag on stage during its concert.

While the group thanked Singaporeans for making them feel welcome, it criticised the Government’s approach to freedom of expression and called on Singapore to ratify the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

However, some local netizens argued that the band should have respected Singapore’s laws while performing here.

Massive Attack displayed Palestinian flag as audience chanted ‘Free Palestine’

Formed in 1988, Massive Attack currently consists of Robert Del Naja, also known as “3D”, and Grant Marshall, also known as “Daddy G”. The duo performs with a full live band and guest vocalists.

The group is known for incorporating outspoken political and environmental messages into its work, including advocacy for human rights and support for Palestine.

On 29 July, Massive Attack performed at The Star Theatre in Singapore.

During the concert, one band member shouted “Free Palestine”, while members of the audience joined in with chants. Del Naja and Marshall also held up a Palestinian flag on stage.

Under Singapore law, displaying a foreign national emblem in public is an offence.

The Singapore Police Force and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on 31 July that the two band members had received stern warnings and would be banned from re-entering Singapore.

IMDA also said it would not approve future applications for Massive Attack to perform in the country.

Massive Attack says it did not expect flag display to break the law

The band responded to the incident in an Instagram statement on 2 Aug.

It said it was “surprised and disappointed” that its entire touring party had been detained, isolated, and questioned separately by the police.

Massive Attack also alleged that some members were subjected to hotel-room searches and had their passports temporarily confiscated.

The group added that large sections of the audience had spontaneously chanted “Free Palestine” before it took the stage and again at the end of the show.

“For our part, we did not imagine that merely holding up the flag of a sovereign state recognised by 157 countries (Palestine) would violate any law,” the band said.

Massive Attack added that it was proud to have made the “impromptu expression” alongside fans in Singapore as a show of solidarity with Palestinians.

We’re grateful to the people of Singapore who made us feel so welcome, and hope that the Government of Singapore will choose to ratify the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and allow their citizens expressions of conscience without fear of state prosecution.

Netizens debate respect for local laws and artistic expression

Many fans, including some Singaporeans, expressed support for the band’s actions in the comments.

Other local netizens offered more measured or critical views.

Singaporean influencer Crystal Lim-Lange, a Massive Attack fan who attended the concert, described the matter as a “complex issue”.

She said visitors to another country should “take the time to understand and respect its laws and cultural sensitivities”.

However, Ms Lim-Lange also acknowledged that “art has always challenged ideas, reflected society, and sparked difficult conversations”, making it difficult to separate art entirely from politics.

She noted that activism has long been part of Massive Attack’s identity and said that, based on her experience at the concert, the band did not appear to be trying to rile up the crowd.

One commenter argued that the band would have been briefed on Singapore’s laws and had deliberately chosen to ignore them. As such, they said the group had “rightly” faced the consequences.

The commenter added that artistic expression should not come at the expense of racial and religious harmony.

“Is our racial harmony so fragile? If it is, then it’s very sad,” another commenter countered.

Calvin Cheng says Massive Attack was punished for breaking local laws, not supporting Palestine

Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng also weighed in on the debate.

“It’s not about Palestine. Singapore has lots of sympathy for Palestine. Me too,” he wrote. “We banned them because they broke local laws.”

His remarks also appeared to support the earlier speculation that the band had been briefed beforehand.

He claimed that it had “agreed to remove songs and visuals”, but later went against those commitments during the concert.

Mr Cheng also argued that politics should be kept separate from race and religion.

One local netizen agreed, saying that visitors should respect a country’s laws.

Another commenter drew a comparison with South Korean DJ NewJeansNim, whose Singapore performance was cancelled after he declined to modify parts of his act.

The DJ, who performs dressed as a monk, had planned a set featuring Buddhist imagery, elements, and scriptures.

Also read: ‘Monk’ DJ’s shows in S’pore cancelled after he insisted on songs with Buddhist scriptures

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Featured image adapted from Reddit and @massiveattackofficial on Instagram.