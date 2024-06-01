‘Monk’ DJ’s shows in S’pore cancelled after he insisted on songs with Buddhist scriptures

Singapore shows for DJ dressed as monk cancelled at Club Rich, wanted songs containing Buddhist scriptures

South Korean DJ NewJeasnNim has sparked controversy of late over his gigs, which consist of him dressing as as a monk and involving Buddhist elements in his songs.

His shows at Club Rich in Singapore, scheduled for 19 and 20 June, have now been cancelled.

This reportedly came after the DJ insisted on playing two songs that involved Buddhist scriptures.

According to 8world News, Club Rich — located along Middle Road in Bugis — confirmed that both of the DJ’s shows have been cancelled.

This came after negotiations, between NewJeansNim and the club about the nature of the performance, fell through.

Even though the DJ agreed not to perform as a monk, he insisted on playing two songs that contained Buddhist scriptures.

“Yes, we are sad to cancel the performance, but out of respect for Buddhism, we will not go ahead with the event,” the club’s owner told 8world News.

He added that guests who purchased tickets to the event will receive a refund.

The club owner also confirmed that they’re looking for other DJs to stand in for the show.

Singapore Buddhist Federation thanks club for cancelling event

The president of the Singapore Buddhist Federation spoke with 8world News as well, sharing that the club owner had informed him of the decision to cancel the event over the phone.

He expressed his gratitude for Club Rich’s decision, thanking them for accepting the views and opinions of the Buddhist community.

In addition, he thanked Mr Shanmugam and Mr Tong for speaking up against the event in a “timely manner.”

