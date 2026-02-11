GrabFood rider highlights delivery difficulties at condos, suggests leaving food at guardhouse

GrabFood rider voices frustration over condo restrictions, suggests leaving food at guardhouse

A GrabFood rider has sparked online discussion after speaking out about the challenges of delivering to condominiums with restricted access.

In a video shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, the rider criticised certain condo managements for making deliveries unnecessarily difficult.

Difficulties with condo deliveries

In the video, the rider said some condominiums do not allow delivery partners to “ride in” to drop off food directly to customers, making their lives “difficult”.

He jokingly suggested that Grab should “ban” condos that impose such restrictions, highlighting how these rules could affect both drivers and customers.

The rider described the hassle of having to walk back and forth between his parked motorcycle and the delivery location, adding that it slows down the delivery process.

“It’s a waste of time . . . we earn a living by sending our orders fast,” he said.

In the caption accompanying the post, he further suggested that all condominiums should allow delivery riders to leave food at the guardhouse, with customers coming down to collect their orders themselves.

He added that as condos are private property, delivery riders should not even be entering the premises in the first place.

Netizens weigh in, show support

The post sparked a conversation online, with several netizens expressing sympathy for delivery riders who face access restrictions at private residences.

Some agreed that riders often have to go through additional steps when delivering to condominiums, which can be time-consuming.

Others suggested that delivery platforms could consider charging higher fees for condo deliveries to account for the extra time and effort involved.

A number of commenters also proposed that condominiums set up designated collection points where residents can pick up their food, rather than requiring riders to navigate the premises.

Grab advocating for more delivery-friendly infrastructure

In response to queries from MS News, a Grab spokesperson said the company recognises the challenges delivery partners may face when delivering to private residential developments.

“Unlike open-access locations, condominiums often have additional security procedures such as registration at guardhouses, access checks, waiting for resident approval, or lift restrictions,” the spokesperson shared.

Although delivery partners on Grab’s platform are not subject to a fixed time limit to complete an order, the company acknowledged that such access requirements can make deliveries “more complex to manage”.

As a member of the Digital Platforms Industry Association, Grab said it has been working with authorities, including the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA), to advocate for more delivery-friendly infrastructure and processes in private developments.

“This includes suggestions such as clearer access protocols and designated delivery waiting bays, which could help reduce delays while maintaining security for residents,” the spokesperson added.

“We will continue working with regulators and industry partners to improve the delivery experience, so delivery-partners feel better supported and customers continue to receive their orders safely and reliably.”

Also Read: ‘Very unhygienic’: Grab customer in S’pore fumes after food order allegedly left on dusty HDB mailbox

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Grab (for illustration purposes only) and Complaint Singapore.