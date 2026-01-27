‘Very unhygienic’: Grab customer in S’pore fumes after food order allegedly left on dusty HDB mailbox

Customer expresses frustration over Grab delivery rider’s decision to leave food order on HDB mailbox

A Grab customer has taken to Facebook to share a frustrating experience about what he described as an unacceptable delivery experience, after his food order was allegedly left on top of a dusty HDB mailbox instead of being delivered to his unit.

The incident was shared on 17 Jan by 29-year-old Boon Wee, who told MS News that he discovered his order on the void deck mailbox of his Taman Jurong HDB unit at around 9am that morning.

Grab app glitch allegedly failed to capture unit number

According to his post on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore, the issue began when the Grab app failed to capture his unit number during the order process.

Despite this, he claimed that the delivery rider made no attempt to contact him to clarify the address.

“[The] Grab delivery rider didn’t even bother to message me to ask about the unit number,” he wrote in the post.

Food left on top of dusty mailbox

Unable to locate the unit, the rider allegedly placed the food on top of the HDB mailbox, took a photo, and messaged Boon Wee to collect the order from there.

The photo he shared showed the mailbox surface to be visibly dusty.

“Somemore its [sic] placed on top of that mailbox, which has so much dust, very unhygenic to just put it there,” Boon Wee lamented on his post.

Speaking to MS News, Boon Wee said the situation could have been avoided, as he had clearly stated delivery instructions in the app.

“I have already clearly stated in my delivery notes for the food to be hanged [sic] at my door,” he said.

“Hence, I would expect the food to be delivered straight to my unit instead, and not to be left on the mailbox on the rider’s own accord, where I have to go downstairs personally and take the food myself.”

Grab protocol says rider should attempt contact

In an automated response, Grab stated that if there are issues such as missing postal codes, users should report them via the app to help improve service quality.

If a delivery rider is unable to reach the recipient, they are expected to attempt contact the customer via call or GrabChat.

If there is still no response after five minutes, the rider should contact the sender and return the item.

Should any incidents occur, customers can make a report via the Grab app for them to address the situation.

Boon Wee has since then submitted a report to Grab, and they have refunded him and also taken note of his feedback.

“They also mentioned that they will inform their internal team to take necessary actions regarding the driver’s behaviour,” he shared.

Netizens mixed reactions to the incident

The Facebook post quickly sparked debate, with opinions split.

Some netizens sided with Boon Wee, agreeing that the rider should have made an effort to contact him before leaving the food unattended.

Others, however, felt the complaint was excessive, accusing the customer of being entitled.

In response, Boon Wee reiterated that he had paid for the service and expected proper delivery.

